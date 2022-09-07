Eisenhower Health named in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers in 2022

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage was named in Forbes' list of America's Best Employers in 2022. It's the second time the hospital has made the list.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State.

According to Forbes, the list is divided into 51 rankings — one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia — and was compiled by surveying 70,000 employees from employers with 500 or more employees.

Forbes asked them to determine, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else, as well as how they felt about other employers in their industry. Employees were contacted anonymously online without the involvement of their employer. Respondents included in the sample are representative of the U.S. workforce by gender, age, region, education and ethnicity.

The hospital was the only employer in the Coachella Valley to receive the designation.

In addition, of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a few in health care were awarded in each state. Eisenhower Health is one of only 11 healthcare organizations in California to be ranked.

“We are honored to be named for a second time in Forbes America’s Best Employers List,” says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. “The culture we have cultivated at Eisenhower Health fosters not only diversity and inclusion but also collaboration and innovation. Our amazing employees are dedicated to providing the very best in patient care each and every day. And, while many components of the Forbes’ survey brought us great pride, it was our employees’ enthusiasm to recommend Eisenhower Health to someone else that made us the most proud.”

