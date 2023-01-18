Hyatt Regency Indian Wells hosting job fair on January 20

The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells is hosting a job fair for a variety of positions on Friday, January 20.

The resort is located at 44600 Indian Wells Lane.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Grand Salon. Interested candidates will have the opportunity to interview for open roles at the event, official said.

