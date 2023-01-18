Skip to Content
Jobs
By
today at 1:40 PM
Published 1:38 PM

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells hosting job fair on January 20

KESQ

The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells is hosting a job fair for a variety of positions on Friday, January 20.

The resort is located at 44600 Indian Wells Lane.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Grand Salon. Interested candidates will have the opportunity to interview for open roles at the event, official said.

If you're ready to start a career with the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and Spa, click here to apply

For more on local job opportunities, visit: https://kesq.com/jobs/

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Jobs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content