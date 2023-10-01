Skip to Content
Valley hockey fans gather to watch the Anaheim Ducks vs. the Arizona Coyotes at Acrisure Arena

Valley hockey fans are ready for the puck drop for a Coachella Valley Firebird game, but first, the Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes preseason game at Acrisure Arena on October 1st at 3 p.m.

The arena is known to have a packed house for hockey season, holding 11,000 people. Sunday's match marks the first NHL game in the Coachella Valley. The puck will drop at 3:00 p.m. This will be the first event at Acrisure Arena featuring teams from the top professional leagues. 

You can buy tickets online: ACRISURE ARENA TICKETS.

