Indio native, Abi Carter earns top 12 spot on American idol

All eyes tonight on local American Idol contestant, Abi Carter.

She performed Saturday evening, singing her heart out to 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.'

The performance was received well by the audience, competitors and judges, earning Carter a spot in the 'Top 12.'

If you've been following her journey, you know Abi Carter is from Indio, and has drawn support from our valley as well as folks from across the country.

Carter says she's thankful for everyone who has shown their support by voting.

"You have made it possible for me to able to pursue something that I love," said Carter in an interview with News Channel 3's Allie Anthony.

Don't forget the American Idol Saga continues Monday night beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.