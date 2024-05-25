John H. Furbee Aquatics Center reopens for Summer season ahead of Memorial Day

It's an exciting weekend for some families in Desert Hot Springs.

The city has announced that the Furbee Aquatics Center officially reopened Saturday for the Summer season.

The pool will be open from Saturday, May 25 to Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The John H. Furbee Aquatics Center is located at 11750 Cholla Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

Admissions is as low as 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.

Temporary hours are set for Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along with Saturdays from 11 to 7 p.m.

You can find the complete list of pool hours, fees and policies here.

