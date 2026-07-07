Skip to Content
Reporters

Kiera McKinney

Kiera McKinney
KESQ
Kiera McKinney
By
New
Published 4:19 PM

Kiera McKinney joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in June 2026. 

Originally from Orange County, California, Kiera made her way to sunny Arizona to attend Arizona State University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Communication.

Kiera’s love for storytelling began at a young age. She was always eager to tell her parents about her day, sharing every detail of what happened. That childhood curiosity grew into a passion for asking thoughtful questions, connecting with people, and telling stories that inform, inspire, and make an impact in the community.

Before joining KESQ, Kiera interned at ABC15, Arizona PBS and worked as a multimedia journalist for Cronkite News airing on Arizona PBS.

When she’s not reporting, she enjoys staying active, trying new restaurants, and hanging out with her family and friends.

She’s very excited to explore the Coachella Valley and tell the stories that matter the most to the community. If you have a story you would like to share with Kiera, email her at kiera.seapy@kesq.com

Article Topic Follows: Reporters

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kiera McKinney

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.