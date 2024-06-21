Olympic silver medalist Schnell, Capobianco grab semifinal leads at US diving trials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delaney Schnell leads on the women’s 10-meter tower after the semifinals, and Andrew Capobianco is setting the pace in men’s 3-meter springboard at the U.S. Olympic diving trials. Schnell is looking to add a second event to her Paris schedule after qualifying in synchronized 10-meter with Jess Parratto. A silver medalist with Parratto at the Tokyo Games, Schnell scored 325.95 points in the individual event to lead Daryn Wright by 18.10 heading into the Sunday final. Capobianco topped the men’s event with 507.25 and will take a 21.65-point lead over Carson Tyler into the Sunday final.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.