Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures has begun to clear from Northern California’s scenic forestlands as firefighters battle the largest single wildfire in state history. The newly clear skies will allow more than two dozen helicopters and two air tankers that had been grounded to rejoin the fight against the massive Dixie Fire. The winds on Monday weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the blaze explode last week. But they were still a concern for firefighters. The Dixie Fire has grown to 765 square miles. It is 21% contained.