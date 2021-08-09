UK police clash with demonstrators outside ex-BBC HQ

business-technology

LONDON (AP) — British police clutching batons have formed a wall to hold off demonstrators trying to enter the BBC’s former headquarters in west London. No arrests were made. Video posted on social media showed officers scuffling Monday with protesters, who tried to charge through the doors. The crowd, thought to be anti-vaccination protesters, later moved to central London. Groups opposed to the Conservative government’s mass vaccination program and restrictions imposed during the pandemic to control the spread of COVID-19 have criticized the BBC for failing to adequately cover their views. But the BBC hasn’t owned the site targeted by Monday’s protest since 2013.