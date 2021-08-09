“Unprecedented’: Massive forest fire ravages Greek island

business-technology

By ILIANA MIER and ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ARKITSA, Greece (AP) — Firefighters and residents are battling into the night against a massive forest fire on Greece’s second-largest island for a seventh day. They are fighting to save what they can from flames that have decimated pristine forests, consumed homes and businesses and sent thousands fleeing by sea. Evia’s fire is the most severe of hundreds across Greece over the past few days, a situation the prime minister called “a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions.” Some residents have criticized Greece’s firefighting efforts, saying the country did not have enough firefighting planes. Over 600 firefighters were battling flames on Evia on Monday, while Greece’s leader promised compensation for all those affected and a major reforestation program.