Statewide search for man wanted for murder

By WDJT Staff

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Police are still searching for a homicide suspect in Oneida County following a murder on Wednesday, June 30.

The suspect is Christopher Terrell Anderson.

He is wanted on first degree intentional homicide and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The vehicle Anderson was last seen driving has been located.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound on the side of the road near Highway 8 and River Bend Road in the town of Pelican.

