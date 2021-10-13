Man wanted in Las Vegas on 2014 child sex assault charges arrested in Texas

CNN - Regional

By KRISTEN DESILVA

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A man wanted in Las Vegas on multiple child sexual assault charges was arrested in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday.

On Monday, Corpus Christie Police officers were dispatched about a wanted subject. The department had been contacted by a detective with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who had tracked Ethan Mayne to a residence in Texas.

The officers were advised Mayne was wanted in Las Vegas on multiple charges, including four counts of kidnapping of a minor, 16 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, lewdness with a child under 14 and lewdness by a person over 18 in presence of a child under 18 or vulnerable person.

According to court records, all the alleged crimes were reported in 2014.

Ethan Mayne was arrested without incident, Texas authorities said. He will be extradited to Las Vegas to face the charges.

