Oregon woman says more than a dozen people came to her rescue after crash

By MIA VILLANUEVA

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman in Beaverton says she was in a scary accident Monday that left her stuck in her car on the side of the road, but she was able to get out to safety thanks to the help of more than a dozen strangers.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the corner of Southwest Allen Boulevard and Southwest Alice Lane. Christina Rider says the crash left her car on its side with her trapped inside.

“My reaction was to put my hands in front of my face and just hold on,” Rider recalls the scary moments before the crash.

After the crash, Rider says she quickly realized she wouldn’t be able to get out on her own. Fortunately, she wouldn’t have to. More than a dozen people rushed over to push her car back up right and get her out safely. That moment of kindness was caught on camera by a nearby driver’s dash cam.

“When I saw the video, I just saw people kept coming and coming to push my car over. I didn’t realize there were like 15 people,” Rider said.

The first people who rushed to her aid were Eduardo Teston and his family, who live right across the street from where the crash happened. Teston told FOX 12 he was outside of his home when he heard the cars collide. He says what he and his family did next wasn’t heroic, but simply the right thing to do.

“We did what everyone was supposed to do in this kind of situation, nothing extraordinary. We just reacted quickly and as a community,” Teston said.

Rider says had it not been for the help of Teston, his family, and the many other people who came to help, things could have been much worse. She walked away from the crash with muscle sprains, but no serious injuries.

“With everything going on in the world now of days, thinking humanity is dead, to see those people help me out – I was just amazed,” said Rider.

