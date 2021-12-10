Former High School athletic trainer accused of having sex with student in Alabam

By WALA Staff

FLOMATON, Alabama (WALA) — A former athletic trainer at Flomaton High School stands accused of having sex with a student, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Heath Jackson said that on Nov. 15 investigators with the ESCO began an investigation involving Kelsie Johnson after receiving a formal complaint of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

At the time of the complaint, the ECSO says, Johnson was acting as a sports trainer who was on loan from another school system. Johnson was assisting Flomaton High School with their student athletes.

During the investigation, Johnson was removed from her position at Flomaton High School after the formal complaint was made, according authorities.

At the completion of the investigation, it was determined that Johnson had participated in a sexual encounter with a student under the age of 19 and her position as a trainer assigned to the school violated Alabama State Law, the ECSO says.

The office says that on Dec. 9, Johnson was taken into custody and charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. Johnson was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center with no bond.

A bond hearing was expected today in Brewton.

