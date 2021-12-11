‘Duke’ the service dog part of a new effort to support families and social workers in Oregon county

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — There’s a new effort to support local families and social workers and this approach is on four legs.

“Duke” is a service dog in training and his handler works for child welfare in Clackamas County.

Danielle Santilli wants to make Duke the first facility dog for Oregon Child Welfare.

Right now Duke is lending his emotional support to staff but the goal is eventually have him work with children and families as well.

“He knows when to engage someone, if warranted he will do pressure therapy, he’ll lay on your legs if somebody’s needing that, he will gently go up and put his head on your lap when its needed, he’ll bring kids toys, if he knows they have a favorite toy when they’re feeling sad, he’ll go to their face and lick their tears,” Santilli said.

The pilot project is independently funded and Santilli has set up a GoFundme page to help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.