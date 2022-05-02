Mini-Me statue stolen from homeowner’s porch

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Homeowners in the Irvington neighborhood captured an unexpected crime on a doorbell camera — a statue of Mini-Me from the Austin Powers movies being stolen from their porch.

The statue of Mini-Me has lived outside of the Kapllani home in the Irvington neighborhood for six years.

“It was a gag gift from work that was being thrown out, and I thought it was hilarious and quirky to toss out,” said George Kapllani.

The theft happened early Wednesday morning. Once the two suspects grabbed the statue, Kapllani said they drove off in an older model white Subaru Outback.

The family has filed a police report, but there’s not much they can do but wait for Mini-Me to come back home.

“It just feels like useless or petty crime, or an invasion of property or privacy,” said Kapllani.

If you or anyone know where the statue is, please contact Portland police.

