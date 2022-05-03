Black bear spotted near school, police say

By Hilda Flores

Click here for updates on this story

VACAVILLE, California (KCRA) — A male black bear has been spotted in the North Orchard neighborhood of Vacaville, police said on social media Monday.

The bear was last seen on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue, Vacaville police said. Officers kept an eye on the bear while nearby students safely went to class.

Anyone who sees the bear is advised to avoid him, keep the door and windows closed, and bring pets inside.

Authorities’ current plan is to only observe the bear, and not take any direct action unless he poses a threat.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said around 4 p.m. that the bear is relaxing and not showing any signs of aggression. The department’s current plan is to leave the bear alone tonight and hope the bear will leave on its own and return to its proper habitat. If it does not leave, officials will plan to tranquilize and relocate it.

There will be a steady law enforcement while the bear is in the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.