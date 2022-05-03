Former substitute teacher charged, accused of showing profanity-laden poem to student

By Jennifer Borrasso, Heather Lang

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A former substitute teacher at Hempfield Area High School is facing charges for allegedly showing a student a lewd, profanity-laden poem, state police said.

In a letter sent home to families, the district said Troy Perkins was suspended and immediately removed from campus after the student told a school counselor of the incident on April 12.

Perkins is accused of repeatedly walking past the student’s desk and making an inappropriate gesture. He approached her again and allegedly told the teen he had a poem that he wrote specifically for her, according to the criminal complaint.

He showed the girl the note, which was full of profanity and inappropriate language, investigators said.

Following the incident, state police said he continued to harass the student, allegedly asking if she “liked the poem.” The teen told investigators that she asked if she could keep the note. He refused, allegedly saying, “You would have a better chance of Jesus Christ coming down and giving her the poem then for him handing it to her.”

He’s also accused of showing her a picture of his alleged wife from Germany and saying inappropriate things about her as well. State police caught the incident on camera.

“Why would he do this,” said Patty Lonsbary, of Greensburg, told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso. “What precipitated this? And of course, we don’t blame the girl. She’s a victim. This is an adult. He knows better.”

“I’ve had him like once or twice just to cover classes,” senior Brianna Wassel told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso. “He’s always just been there, not saying anything or teaching.”

Perkins is now facing harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

The school district is encouraging students to report any inappropriate incidents with staff members. They said the teen took the appropriate steps to report the incident.

According to the school board’s minutes, Perkins resigned last Tuesday. He was charged three days later.

The superintendent denied a request for an interview on Monday from KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso. KDKA also went to Perkins’ home in Youngwood, where a man said he is in shock and a woman said he is innocent.

