Patient of ‘fake’ dentist encourages other to come forward

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A patient of a woman who was arrested for practicing dentistry without a license says he is still suffering.

Nasario Munos had dental work in 2021 at a clinic that was inside a home in the Mission Bend area of Fort Bend County and says he is still in pain.

Munos showed ABC13 his crooked bridge and the spot where he had a bad extraction. He also says his teeth still hurt.

He went to see Idayari Ayala, 46, on Towneway Drive because a friend referred the woman to Munos. A few months later, Ayala was charged with practicing dentistry without a license.

Following an investigation by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Houston police, Ayala was arrested along with her assistant, Yuedy Contreras-Davila, in February 2022. Authorities were tipped off after an ABC13 report on another fake dental office.

Munoz was shocked. He says he paid $4,500 for the work and wants his money back.

An attorney for Ayala did not respond to an ABC13 request for comment. She is charged in Fort Bend County. She was supposed to be in court on Monday but was reset.

Police advise patients to do their homework. The Texas State Board of Dental Examiners website is easy to navigate. Looking up a license takes just a few clicks.

