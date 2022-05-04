New documentary chronicles New Jersey man’s perseverance in the face of multiple serious health problems

By CBS Staff, Meg Baker

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WCBS) — A Bergen County man who has battled a rare disease all of his life is inspiring others with his perspective on life.

CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on a new documentary about him.

Christophe Lafontant rolled into the Ridgewood Film Festival where “It Started With The Heart” aired last week.

“The whole thing is very surreal, considering I wasn’t even supposed to live to see the age of 7 and now I’m 38 years old. So to be the executive producer of my own life story is very, very powerful,” Lafontant said.

The documentary follows him through his many health struggles and how he has managed to see the bright side.

“I survived two heart transplants, a kidney transplant, lung collapse, gallbladder removal, I’m on a ventilator,” he says in the film. “I’ve been through hell and back and somehow every time I’ve managed to come out on top.”

Then he was diagnosed with a rare muscular disease. Lafontant has also overcome addiction.

“Four years ago today, I almost lost my life to this tiny little blue pill. I was trapped in a deep addiction to prescription pain meds,” Lafontant said.

He said he fell into a deep depression, but has since climbed out of it.

“I think it just sends a message to a lot of people that no matter what you are going through in life you can still conquer, you can still accomplish things, and you can still be happy,” LaFontant said Tuesday.

His mom and sister were by his side for the documentary’s premiere.

“I’m so proud of my first born,” Jenifer Lafontant said.

“I’m actually a nurse and he inspired me to go into nursing. He’s my best friend,” his sister added.

“To be able to effect and inspire so many people on such a deep level is something that gives all of my struggle, and all of my pain incredible purpose,” Christophe Lafontant said.

He volunteers, gives inspirational speeches, and tries to be a role model for others who have been through similar struggles. His message is things do get better and a change of mindset helps.

His documentary is on the National Film Festival circuit.

