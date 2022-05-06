Man dies after workplace disturbance in Clackamas County

By Simon Gutierrez

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Investigators in Clackamas County are looking into what they describe as a disturbance at a workplace that ended in a man’s death.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Once they arrived, they found an injured man who died a short time later, despite their attempts to save him.

Steven Stabler, who took photos of the scene that showed an ambulance parked in front of American Wood Dryers on SE For Mor Court, said he heard a commotion shortly before first responders arrived.

“The next thing you know, there’s screaming and yelling and then we hear the fire department, paramedics, Clackamas County Sheriff coming down here,” said Stabler.

Deputies found the man they believe is responsible for the other man’s death not far from the original scene, also seriously injured. That man was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital, where he remains in unknown condition.

The Sheriff’s Department is still actively investigating the incident.

