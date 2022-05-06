“Multiple suspects are in custody” after 23-year-old Emily Rogers found dead in St. Francis

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — 23-year-old Emily Rogers was found dead Thursday after she went missing last week. The Milwaukee mother was last seen alive Tuesday, April 26.

MPD says multiple suspects are in custody after her body was found in St. Francis Thursday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner’s office said Rogers’ body was found at the address of a tool and die shop in an industrial area, though they did not say if the body was found inside or outside.

A news release from MPD read: “Emily Rogers was found deceased [Thursday] afternoon in St. Francis. This remains an open and ongoing investigation.”

The search for Rogers lasted for more than a week.

Rogers was last seen near her home on Becher near 25th.

According to public data from the Medical Examiner’s office, the date of the injury that led to her death was April 27, the first day she was missing.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

The search for Emily was extensive: on Monday, May 2, police taped off Burnham Park as K9s searched for hours.

The next day, Tuesday, May 3, MPD classified Rogers as a critical missing person, adding “there is reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance is not voluntary and/or she is the victim of foul play.”

Tuesday was also when Emily’s parents arrived in town from Texas to search for their daughter.

Emily’s mother Amy Rogers said Emily’s boyfriend -who is the father of her child- was in jail, but throughout the investigation MPD refused to discuss if anyone was in custody or even if there was a possible person of interest in the case.

While confirming multiple suspects are in custody, the department did not elaborate about their identities or their connection to Rogers.

The Medical Examiner’s office says an autopsy will be performed Friday, May 6.

