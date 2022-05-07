Police looking for parents of 10-year-old girl who died in house fire

By Joyce Lupiani

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The parents of the child who was killed in the Loganville house fire are wanted by the police.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, they are looking for 47-year-old William Linn McCue and 38-year-old Carina Wisniewski McCue. Their last known location was Hometown Suites on North Brown Road in Lawrenceville and they were last seen driving a 2017 white Honda Accord (GA tag CHB7385) near Interstate 85 north and Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross.

Both William and Carina have been charged with cruelty to children in the first and second degree and false imprisonment.

The fire claimed the life of their 10-year-old daughter, Zoey McCue, on Easter Sunday and her brother was arrested for setting the fire.

During the arson investigation, it was discovered that the children were often locked in the house for extended periods of time and had not been to school in years.

Arson investigators, along with investigators from the police department’s Special Victims Unit, located improvised camping-style toilet seat buckets and non-usable toilets. The kitchen sink had also been re-plumbed for the water from the faucet to go into a 5-gallon bucket on the floor. Additionally, the showers and bathtubs were not working in the home.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.