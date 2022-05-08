Family celebrates what would have been grandmother’s 105th birthday

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A bittersweet celebration for a local family — celebrating what would have been their grandmother’s 105th birthday. FOX 10 News has been there for the past 3 years — and were there Saturday as the celebration of life continued on this Mother’s Day weekend.

Like they’ve done so many times before — Ashley Jones and Stephanie James are getting their crew together to celebrate the family’s matriarch. But for the first time in 104 years — Viola Battles is not here for the party — passing away August 25, 2021. She would have been 105 years old today.

“We miss her smile — her laugh. How she loved. She just loved everybody,” said Jones.

FOX 10 first met Mrs. Viola three years ago on her 102nd birthday. Raising her granddaughters and great grands — she told us then she was blessed.

“God saw fit that I’m asking him for some more years…. he’s going to give me some more. I wanna go past… I might to 110 years old,” said Mrs. Viola on her 102 birthday.

Then came the pandemic — COVID not stopping her 103rd celebration. They like so many others — improvised with a drive-by birthday.

She certainly stayed active until the end — even going to Disney World last year. There are so many memories and life lessons they’re holding close.

“She didn’t have a mean bone in her body and she always taught us no matter how bad people treat you — always love them. Love your enemy,” recalled Jones.

So on this Mother’s Day weekend they smile and remember with a purple and silver balloon release. And even though some of the balloons didn’t go far — they believe it’s a sign.

“We think she’s here. She’s here. She’s here with us. Here in spirit,” said Jones.

And good genes run in the family — Mrs. Viola had a brother who lived to be 102, a sister 104, and her grandmother 105.

