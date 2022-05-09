Mom delivers ‘micro preemie’ 16 weeks early

By Madeline Montgomery

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A Polk County couple is celebrating Mother’s Day earlier than expected after having their baby almost four months early.

Engaged couple Kayla Weiss and Austyn Hopkins weren’t exactly planning on a baby when they found out they were pregnant back in December.

“It was surprising, it was very surprising. We weren’t expecting it,” said Hopkins.

And they certainly weren’t expecting to celebrate Mother’s Day as new parents.

“It’s just crazy to me because four weeks ago I was thinking, ‘Okay, technically would I be celebrating Mother’s Day?’ even though she wasn’t born, and now she’s born and I’m a mother,” said Weiss.

At the end of April, Kayla’s doctors realized she needed to majorly move up her due date.

“I went to the doctor and it was a regular visit and my blood pressure was 190 over 110, and they’re like you’re close to having a seizure, you need to go to the hospital,” said Weiss.

Kayla had preeclampsia, a dangerous health complication caused by high blood pressure that can lead to serious or even fatal complications for mother and baby.

“August 8th was her due date and we had her April 23rd,” said Weiss.

Paisley Scott Hopkins was born weighing only 14 ounces and was only 9 inches long. She’s still in the NICU up in Chattanooga and has slowly been growing, now weighing a little over a pound.

“She’s in a little box where you’re able to stick your hands into just to touch her,” said Austyn.

Kayla and Austyn and now anxiously awaiting the moment they can actually hold and kiss their baby girl.

“I think it’s going to be very emotional for me,” said Weiss.

“It’s going to be very emotional,” Austyn agreed.

The couple say they’re going to spend their first Mother’s Day at the hospital with Paisley, and have family coming up to celebrate with them.

If you would like to help the family, visit: gofundme.com/f/p4n46-paisley-scott-hopkins?qid=f39a295f3b6e74168631b929b942b514

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet GoFundMe accounts or guarantee the money will be used for the stated purpose.

