Online auction held for lost and found items from Las Vegas airport

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Have you ever left something at the airport in Las Vegas and never picked it up? It might be up for auction.

From May 9 through 13, the public can bid on an online auction for items from the lost and found at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport.

Looking through the catalog, items range from bags of jewelry to gift cards and Canon cameras and lens.

According to organizer TNT Auction, all items are for local pickup only, no shipping is available.

TNT Auction notes that the items are sold as-is and do not come with warranties or guarantees.

To view the catalog and read more information, visit: tntauction.com/calendar/278

