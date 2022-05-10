Deputies arrest teen for terrorizing

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — – A teen has been arrested following an investigation into a threat against Donnie Bickham Middle School said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Christan Dickey responded to a call about a post on social media threatening a shooting at the school.

Youth Services Det. Ray Saunders traced the IP address. After further investigation, they found the juvenile responsible for the post.

The teen was arrested early Monday morning for terrorizing and booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

