Fiddler also sells cars

By Terry Bulger and Joe Wenzel

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — At Walker Chevrolet, it’s a good day. If you spot a car, then spend time with their seal the deal numbers guy Scott Johnson.

“I call it the handshake. You just purchased a vehicle,” Johnson said.

They call Scott Skittle, the SC for SC. He plays the fiddle, and that music shakes him too.

“Every time, I hear music, the fiddle or any songs old and new yah,” Johnson said.

Buying and selling a vehicle at a car dealership can be a pressure-packed situation. Maybe a Music City vibe and sound could be the way to put you into a more comfortable situation. The finance guy at Walker Chevrolet in Franklin does just that.

It’s hardly a hobby. He’s played on stage with Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, and Dierks Bently. Then, a few years ago, he wound up here needing a break.

“I started selling cars here and enjoyed it. It kind of came out of left field, and I love it,” Johnson said.

At Walker, business does come first. Selling cars is what matters, but everyone has downtime. Johnson just spends his getting down.

