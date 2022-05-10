Fire department rescues 13 baby ducks from sewer drain

By WRAL Staff

APEX, North Carolina (WRAL) — The Apex fire department helped reunite a mother duck with her ducklings in a feel-good story and a late honoring of Mother’s Day.

Thirteen baby ducks fell into a storm drain on Monday in an Apex community.

Several neighbors in the Regency at White Oak Creek neighborhood in Apex grew worried when they saw a mother duck pacing around a storm drain.

Four firefighters arrived and helped retrieve the ducks from the sewer, putting them in a bucket to reunite them with their parent. Video shows one of the men gently sliding the ducklings out of the bucket in front of a pond. They all rushed to mother, happy to be reconnected.

“The Apex fire department was wonderful!” said Marsha Hughes, who took video of the rescue. “With Mother’s Day just past, we all wanted the mother duck to have her babies back.”

The town generally advises against calling the fire department for animal rescues, but a truck did arrive on this occasion.

