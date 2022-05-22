Blue Star Salute honoring the price of freedom

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Battleship Memorial Park was the perfect backdrop for Armed Services Day.

“This is like Mardi Gras… Mardi Gras in red, white, and blue… That’s what this is,” said Cynthia House, Veteran.

Runners — lacing up early — to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I have the privilege of serving in the Coast Guard for the last 7 years and to me I know how hard the mission is. I know how hard the day to day in the military is. And so I know what these members are going through — or past/retired members have gone through. And most importantly — I am running today for the fallen soldiers that have fought for our country that haven’t made it home,” said Victor Saliture, U.S. Coast Guard.

The Blue Star Salute — complete with a Blackhawk landing and members of the Silver Wing Parachute Team making a dramatic entrance — especially honoring the men and women who have fallen since 9/11.

“It’s always a good feeling to get out here and to honor all the active duty and to honor the veterans… To honor the Armed Forces and those that support them,” said House.

Since the War on Terror began — a total of 226 Alabamians have paid the price of freedom. Their pictures were on display at the event.

“And all of these people have laid down their lives so we can come out here and enjoy this beautiful day. So we are here make people understand that their is a price for freedom… And there are people out there right now paying that price every day,” said Tom Long, Blue Star Salute Foundation President.

It’s what makes the U.S. the home of the brave — reminding us of all of have stepped up to defend the red, white, and blue.

“I had a grandfather who served in World War II. I had an uncle who served in WWII. My grandfather came home — my uncle did not. He served on a submarine and was sunk outside of Japan in ‘45. So I’m here honoring their service to the country as well as the service members and other men and women who have served the country,” said Lee Stockman.

Several Gold Star families were also in attendance to share their loved one’s story of sacrifice.

