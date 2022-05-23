Clean up underway on Gulf Shores Beach after Hangout Musical Festival roars back after COVID hiatus

By Tyler Fingert

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WALA) — Tens of tens of thousands packed Gulf Shores Beach this weekend for the Hangout Music Festival.

With all the fun now over and the crowds gone, the cleanup is underway.

It was a sell-out crowd with 40,000 people packing the beach each day in Gulf Shores.

“Oh my God there were so many people here this year, it was amazing,” said Jennifer Starkey.

“I felt like it was fun,” said Emily Schelsinger. “I felt like it was kind of a bonding experience with the crowd.”

With the music done, now comes the monumental task of getting all of this cleaned up from the stages to the trash.

Crews starting bright and early Monday taking down what they just put up days ago.

Pam Cook is in town from the Midwest. She was not here for Hangout, but she got a small dose of it while on vacation.

“It was just so many people and they looked like they were having fun, but it was just crazy stupid,” she said.

Roughly 80 acts performing this weekend with headliners like Halsey and Post Malone.

At points, the weather was a bit sour. While it dampened the mood and music for a little bit, once it cleared the party came roaring back.

“There was a really easy-going atmosphere like no rushing to get anywhere you could just kind of go on over to each stage and you could pretty much get a good view wherever you’re at too,” said Jonathan Scheeler.

The festival is a big one for the area bringing in a huge influx of cash to hotels, restaurants and other area attractions.

“It was a super good time, everybody got along very well and there was a lot of good vibes and atmosphere overall,” Scheeler said.

Crews have until Thursday to get all of this cleaned up ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend.

