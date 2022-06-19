‘It’s still hard’: Portland family mourns murdered brother one year later

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Will Kendrick’s family has had a painful year.

“It’s hard. It’s still hard. I don’t know how I’m standing here with strength but by the grace of God, I’m still standing,” his brother, Joseph Kendrick, said.

On June 17, 2021, Will Kendrick was shot at Northeast 74th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“I didn’t know what was going on when I found out that he was deceased, it was tragic. I was hurt. Being that I’m his little brother, we was very close to each other,” Joseph Kendrick, said.

Everyone remembers him as a loving uncle, brother and friend and they’re devastated no one has been arrested in connection to his murder.

“He made me a better father. So, for his life to just be taken away and nobody to be brought to justice for it, you know, it hurts for a lot of people aside from his family,” Will’s best friend, JP Pittman, said.

To honor his life, they held a vigil for Will. They released balloons and added flowers to his already-standing memorial where he was killed.

His family also hopes it’s a reminder they have more questions than answers.

“Overall, what happened? Everything’s for a reason. That’s pretty much the question, what happened?” Will’s older brother, Gregg Kendrick said.

While they wait for those answers, they have memories of Will to hold onto.

“He loved to eat food, have a good time, dance. I can’t dance, he would make fun of me, like we would make fun of him. We always cracked jokes on the oldest brother,” Joseph Kendrick said.

If you know anything about this shooting, Will’s family asked for you to call Portland Police.

