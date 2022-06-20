New London dad returns home just in time for Father’s Day, a year after suffering a stroke

By Dennis Valera, Rob Polansky

NEW LONDON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A New London man was back home just in time for Father’s Day.

After suffering a stroke, Daniel King was away at the hospital and at a rehab facility for the past year.

It happened exactly one year ago Sunday.

King said he was just getting ready for the day.

“I felt like tingling, and my arms were like drooping,” he said. “I was like, ‘something’s wrong.’”

He had a stroke.

He was taken to the hospital, where he’d go into a coma for 3 months.

From there, he was taken to Village Green of Bristol for rehab.

He had to relearn a lot, including how to walk.

“I had a tube, a g-tube in my stomach,” King said. “Oh, I had been through it all.”

He said his recovery was all possible because of all the support he got.

“The willpower and everybody, the family, kept me going,” King said. “I wouldn’t be here without them, definitely. It’s a blessing.”

On Friday, he was able to go home to New London.

King said he was surprised because he thought he’d need more time.

“Being home feels good,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about being in a facility or call, have to wait, or not seeing nobody until they come see me. Oh, it’s good.”

He said it’s going to take some getting used to, being home with equipment. However, he said at least he’s back with his wife, his mother-in-law, and most importantly, his kids.

“The kids, God bless, I’m still alive here,” King said.

