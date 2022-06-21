14-year-old suffers broken bones, spinal compression after ‘avoidable’ fall at trampoline park

By Briana Conner

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) — Trampolines and adventure parks are popular summertime destinations for kids, but a 14-year-old girl in Sugar Land said she never wants to go back to one again.

Earlier this month, she fell and broke both of her ankles. Her spine was also compressed. Her family and their attorney said this was no accident.

The Ispahani family is suing Urban Air Adventure Park for negligence. They said the workers strapped Sascha into a harness for her 30-foot climb, but they never attached fall protection equipment to it.

“It was the most harrowing experience of our lives,” her mother Amaneh said.

“They were all really scared. It kept scaring me too because I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” Sascha said.

The video shows what happened after she jumped off the rock wall. Beforehand, Sascha said the workers cleared her to climb.

“They looked at it like something was wrong, but they just let me go,” Sascha said.

Her family had dropped her off to play with a friend. The fall happened less than 30 minutes later. Amaneh called 911 herself and then rushed back to the park.

“When I entered, they were bringing her out in a stretcher. I’m thinking the worst. When I heard she fell and I saw that climb, I freaked out. Obviously, as a mother, I thought the worst,” she said.

Sascha spent four days in the hospital. Doctors confirm she has broken bones and a long recovery ahead. Her mother said the injuries would have been avoidable if employees at the park had simply attached a fall safety line to her harness.

“If it was not negligence on their part, this would not have happened. That’s what makes me really upset. It upsets me. It makes me so angry. This did not have to happen,” Amaneh said.

She is now working with attorney Jason Gibson to make sure this doesn’t happen to other kids.

“It was a complete and utter either breakdown in their policies and procedures, or they just don’t have any policies and procedures when it comes to this matter. Either one is unacceptable,” Gibson said.

He has filed a lawsuit against Urban Air, its management company, and the builders.

“This same, exact thing has happened at Urban Airs across the country. They, obviously, have not learned their lesson. We assure you, in this case, we will make sure they do,” Gibson said.

Urban Air did not respond to ABC13’s request for comment. The park does have waivers, but the Ispahany’s say they never signed one.

