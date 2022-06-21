Lodi Swim School Uses Unique Technique To Teach Small Kids To Swim

By Christopher Baker

LODI, California (KOVR) — A swim school in Lodi uses muscle memory and sensory-motor learning to teach children how to swim.

Water Safe Swim in Lodi uses 10-minute lessons to teach children from six months to 6-years-old in a two-to-five week program.

Water Safe Swim representative Julie Schiess had this to say, “The daily repetition of positive reinforcement that a successful swim allows their muscles to retain information so they can move in a safe manner if they were to fall in”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that drowning is the leading cause of death for children under four.

