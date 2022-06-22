Black bear struck and killed by truck on I-43 at Hale Interchange

By Web Staff

GREENFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 250-pound black bear was killed on the interstate early Wednesday morning, June 22.

It happened around 1 a.m. near the Hale Interchange and 92nd Street, not far from where deputies confirmed a black bear was spotted Tuesday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the bear was struck and killed by a truck in lane one from the North to the East in the Hale Interchange.

The lane was closed for about an hour while the bear was removed, and the DNR was notified.

No people were injured in the crash.

It is not clear if the bear killed is the same bear as the one spotted in Franklin Tuesday.

