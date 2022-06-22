County fire chief: 5 firefighters, 1 resident injured in Holly fire

By JAMES PAXSON

HOLLY, Michigan (WNEM) — Five firefighters and one resident were taken to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries received in a downtown Holly fire, according to the Oakland County fire chief.

Crews said a fire in downtown Holly damaged two structures, including a historic building. Multiple fire departments responded to the Holly Moose Lodge after it caught fire on S. Broad Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the flames quickly spread to the historic Holly Hotel.

Oakland County Dispatch said they first received the call about the fire at 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It breaks my heart,” said Kelly Jochims, manager of Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall.

“It got so bad so fast,” said Josh Murphy, manager of Iron Wood Refinery.

Residents of Holly and neighboring towns came together to watch as flames claimed a handful of historic buildings.

Murphy saw the flame when it started about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“It was the most surreal thing I’ve ever seen. The front of the building came down the middle of the alley, and then the transformers went. It was just nuts,” Murphy said.

Officials say the blaze started at Battle Alley Arcade Mall and then spread from there.

“The arcade is gone, Andy’s is just a shell. The moose next door, we’re not sure how that’s fared yet. The hotel lost part of its roof. So, it’s bad,” Murphy said.

“It hurts. It hurts bad. I lost my job today, and all the people that I work with, they’re like family. How am I going to see my family?” Jochims said.

The loss of a workplace for many and the history lost for many others.

“I’m a historic district commissioner for the village of Holly, so seeing that is just horrifying. That’s a piece of our history. We’re close to losing a quarter of our town today,” Murphy said.

Due to the extreme water usage from fighting the fire, the village of Holly said village water will be brown for the time being. This is not a boil water notice and the water is expected to be clear soon, the village said.

