Hazing investigation: Iowa State University bans hockey club from competition next year

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — At Iowa State University, school officials have suspended the Men’s Cyclone Hockey Club from all competition next school year following a team hazing investigation.

The college began an investigation into the club in the spring.

The Office of Student Conduct says it found the team organized team activities that intentionally targeted new or rookie members.

Those activities included underage drinking, alcohol abuse, personal humiliation, as well as financial penalties.

Iowa State says the Hockey Club may be able to resume team practices and inter-squad scrimmages next spring if certain conditions are met.

Full team activities could resume next summer if the team follows university guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Hockey Club’s athletes, parents and alumni dispute the findings of the University.

