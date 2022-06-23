West Palm Beach man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for chicken

By TARA JAKEWAY

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Human remains were found in a shallow grave Wednesday after a man says he made the startling discovery while searching for a chicken.

This chicken escaped from a yard on Sapodilla Tuesday afternoon, leading his owner James to the empty lot next door. That’s when an object caught his eye.

“I just found something weird and I kick it and when I see something weird like a skull it was scary and I said I don’t know what this is,” James said.

So James called the police and stood by. WPBF 25 broke the news to James that his gut feeling was right. Police said it was human skeletal remains buried just inches below the surface.

He reacted by saying, “It’s weird you know. I never expected that thing in the back of my house.”

The remains were located near 14th Street and Sapodilla Avenue.

