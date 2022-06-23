Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:43 AM

Wind Turbine Snaps In Half In Northeast Colorado

<i>Fleming Volunteer FD/KCNC</i><br/>Fleming Volunteer Fire Department says they received a call Wednesday of blades falling off one turbine. When crews got on scene they found an entire tower had snapped in half and collapsed.
Fleming Volunteer FD/KCNC
Fleming Volunteer FD/KCNC
Fleming Volunteer Fire Department says they received a call Wednesday of blades falling off one turbine. When crews got on scene they found an entire tower had snapped in half and collapsed.

By KERRY O’CONNOR

Click here for updates on this story

    STERLING, Colorado (KCNC) — In Northeastern Colorado a sea of wind turbines spins to provide renewable energy for thousands. Fleming Volunteer Fire Department says they received a call Wednesday of blades falling off one turbine. When crews got on scene they found an entire tower had snapped in half and collapsed.

Sterling Fire says it happened in the area of county road 16 and 59. There is no word yet on what caused the break to happen or how the turbine will be repaired or demolished.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content