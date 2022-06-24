PD: Armed robber shoots teenage White Castle employee

By Stephanie Usery

UNIVERSITY CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — A cashier was shot at a White Castle in University City Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the fast-food restaurant in the 7300 block of Olive Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. University City Police said a man walked into the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. Then, before he was given any money, police said he opened fire and injured a 16-year-old employee.

“She’s doing good. I’ve had a chance to talk to her family. She’s at the hospital. She’s talking. She’s alert. She’s doing amazing,” says White Castle Operations Manager, Darrin Cotton.

The suspect fled on foot north across Olive Boulevard, but officers have not found him yet after tracking him with K-9s. The man is described as a slim built Black male, between 6′0-6′3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue wave du-rag, blue face mask, a powder blue polo shirt, and loose baggy blue jeans.

“Our hearts and prayers is with the victim, says Cotton. When one of them hurt, we all hurt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

