Pilot approaching LAX reports sighting of person flying jetpack

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A pilot preparing to land at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon alerted the control tower after they reportedly spotted a person operating a jetpack.

The pilot made the call at around 2:45 p.m. while they were still about 15 minutes away from the airport.

“Yeah, we just saw a guy with a jetpack about 4,500 feet,” the pilot could be heard saying while speaking with the air traffic controller.

This is not the first time that reports of a jetpack sighting in the area, prompting a released statement from the Federal Aviation Authority which read:

“An airline pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack 15 miles east of Los Angeles international Airport around 2:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The FAA has worked closely with the FBI to investigate every reported jetpack sighting. So far, none of these sightings have been verified. One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons.”

