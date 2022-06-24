Woman arrested for allegedly embezzling from vulnerable adult

By Chandler Pawloski

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult.

Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000.

The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement.

Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian of the victim in June of 2017.

The relative who asked police to investigate told police he had concerns about the misuse of funds in the victim’s bank account, MSP said.

In December, he petitioned the court to reevaluate the need for a guardian. The Roscommon Probate Court held a hearing in February, and a termination of guardianship was granted, MSP said.

After the hearing, troopers obtained bank records, credit card statements, monthly bill statements, copies of checks, deposit slips, withdrawals, and tax information. After an interview with the victim, a report was sent to the Roscommon County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

An arrest warrant was authorized on June 1, and Haynie-Ulrech turned herself in on June 2.

Her bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent cash surety. She is due back in court on July 13.

