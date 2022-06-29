Rollover crash victim got out, was hit by 2 vehicles and died on I-435 in KC

By Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A deadly crash shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 435 for three and a half hours late Tuesday night, after a crash victim got out of his vehicle and was hit by two other passing cars.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:51 a.m. to the incident on I-435 at 23rd Street, near the Truman Sports Complex. Police said a maroon Toyota RAV 4 that was traveling northbound on the interstate crashed into the median and overturned. The passenger of the vehicle then got out and began running along I-435, where he was hit by a Chevrolet Spark, then a Toyota Camry, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Both vehicles that hit the man pulled over and later spoke with police. Neither suffered any injuries, and there were no signs of impairment from either driver, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the RAV 4—the original crash vehicle—was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not clear why the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran along the interstate.

