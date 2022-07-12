2 brothers wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old man surrender to Philadelphia police

By 6abc Digital Staff, Walter Perez and Bryanna Gallagher

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Two minors wanted in connection with a deadly attack on a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia last month surrendered to police Monday afternoon.

Action News was there as two brothers, ages 10 and 14, surrendered to police alongside their attorney.

“They were normal kids. Do you remember when you snuck out of your house?” said Rania Major, the attorney representing the 10-year-old.

The brothers and five others were allegedly involved in the June 24 attack on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say 73-year-old James Lambert, affectionately known as “Simmie,” was attacked by four males and three females. Many of the suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.

Police said the suspects struck Lambert several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.

In surveillance video released by police on Friday, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.

Police say Lambert suffered injuries to his head and later died.

Elsie Stephens, the victim’s sister, says she is struggling to comprehend what happened.

“When my parents died I raised my brothers and sisters. It’s so sad he lived that long and these kids would take his life and beat him like he was nothing in the street,” said Stephens. “He was trying to get away from them and they ran behind him and beat him like he was nothing.”

Lambert’s niece, Rochelle Stephens, says the hardest part was telling her grandson that Uncle Simmie didn’t make it.

“He kept saying, ‘He’s going to be alright. Uncle Simmie is coming home. He’s going to be OK.’ And for my 3-year-old grandson to understand that now he is never coming back, he holds onto the funeral card and says, ‘They took my uncle.'”

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith says at least two teens took part in the beating. The medical examiner says Lambert died from blunt force trauma.

Lambert’s family tells Action News they are glad to hear two kids turned themselves in, but they are praying the rest of the suspects will do the same.

The mother of the 10-year-old suspect did not have anything to say when she left with her son Monday evening. The 14-year-old boy remains in police custody.

No formal charges have been filed in the case.

“It’s a very sad situation for all of the children, for the man’s family and for everybody involved. These are children so let’s let them have their peace,” Major said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.