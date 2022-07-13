Dog rescued after being thrown from car

By ANNA MUCKENFUSS

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

“Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people can do that. It’s sad.”

Swanson partnered up with the Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue to help get Cupcake, an eight to 10-year-old dog to Livingston County. The rescue operates across Michigan and Ohio.

“I’m so excited,” Danielle, Cupcake’s foster mom told Swanson. “My husband is in love with her rolls. They need the help, and we have so much love to give.”

Swanson said he got a call from the rescue on Friday night. The next morning, he took action to help Cupcake get to her new family.

Jennifer Wright, the director of the rescue, said anything can help.

“There’s so many ways, even if you can’t contribute financially, there’s so many things you can do for any rescue,” Wright said. “All of us are overwhelmed, every shelter is full.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.