Two in critical condition, another injured after high speed crash on Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Toyota driver who tried to outrun police after a traffic violation ended up crashing into another vehicle, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers had attempted to pull over a silver Toyota RAV4 Wednesday morning in the area of 18 Street and Cleveland Avenue for a violation.

The Toyota sped off, and officers pulled off from their chase near Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue, the department stated.

Police said the Toyota, speeding down Truman Road without law enforcement in pursuit, crashed into a maroon Chrysler Sebring which was headed northbound on Prospect Avenue.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a passenger from the Toyota was hospitalized but in stable condition, police stated.

A second passenger of the Toyota refused medical treatment.

