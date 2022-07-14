Wildwood man charged with possessing 400 lbs. of meth, marks largest meth seizure in St. Louis DEA history

By MATT WOODS

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Kolby L. Kristiansen of Wildwood was indicted by a grand jury after around 400 pounds of meth was found in a storage unit that Kristiansen was using.

Drug-sniffing K-9s alerted authorities to Kristiansen’s storage unit on June 29. Then, a federal search warrant was executed on July 1 at the storage unit. Authorities found three plastic containers containing suspected methamphetamine, charging documents say.

The containers weighed a total of 476 pounds, including the suspected meth and packaging materials. Kristiansen was charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell.

Michael A. Davis, special agent in charge of DEA’s St. Louis Division, said in a press release the seized drugs are valued at more than $1 million. That makes it the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Kristiansen, 68, was recently released from federal prison after serving time for similar charges back in 2014. A mugshot of Kristiansen was not immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.