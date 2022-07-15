Bobcat kitten orphan rescued from Bonny Doon area

By JOSH COPITCH

MORGAN HILL, California (KSBW) — A bobcat kitten rescued from the Bonny Doon area is now getting care in Morgan Hill.

The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center in Morgan Hill took in the kitten after it was rescued by the Native Animal Rescue of Santa Cruz County.

According to the center, the bobcat was found abandoned and wandering alone. She is now getting used to her new home and has a healthy appetite.

