Churches hold drive to help Oklahoma City metro residents in need amid inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — With inflation high and everything costing more, three Oklahoma City metro churches stepped up to help families needing a little extra support.

The Rev. Derrick Scobey, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, told KOCO 5 that the first car showed up for the drive at 5 a.m. Friday. When KOCO 5 arrived, we saw hundreds of cars wrapped around the block.

“We want to come alongside and not be a handout, but a hand up,” Scobey said.

Ebenezer Baptist Church has held several similar drives, but Scobey said it’s never seen one this big.

“This is probably somewhere around $350,000 worth of product, because each of the trailers are typically around $70,000 to $90,000,” he said.

The three churches – including Christ Community Church and Oklahoma City Family Church – came together to give away everyday items that may not be accessible to everyone with inflation costs.

“With things like this, it just kind of helps fill in the gaps,” Scobey said. “We also have some food here. So, it really does help families that are struggling.”

A volunteer said the impact the drive makes goes far beyond just today.

“You have so many people that don’t have the opportunity to get new things because of the financial crisis, and this can help our community to allow a family to finally get that new item,” Robert Riojas said.

Ebenezer Baptist Church looks for help to continue bringing drives like this to the community. Church officials are searching for warehouse space for about 90 days while they build a new one.

